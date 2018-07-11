All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:47 AM

930 S ROBINSON STREET

930 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THE ONE you've been waiting for... Two-car GARAGE townhome with wide open layout and over 2,400 square feet. Three bedrooms, each complete with a full bath and custom-built closets. Light-filled(!) open kitchen/living room. Three outdoor spaces, including a gorgeous rooftop with unmatched, panoramic views of the city and harbor. Three blocks from The Square and walking distance to EVERYTHING, including two supermarkets, dozens of restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, shopping, etc. Live the city life in serious style and at a price you can afford!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
930 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 S ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 930 S ROBINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
930 S ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 930 S ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 930 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 930 S ROBINSON STREET offers parking.
Does 930 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 S ROBINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 930 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 930 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 930 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 930 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 S ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

