930 S ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THE ONE you've been waiting for... Two-car GARAGE townhome with wide open layout and over 2,400 square feet. Three bedrooms, each complete with a full bath and custom-built closets. Light-filled(!) open kitchen/living room. Three outdoor spaces, including a gorgeous rooftop with unmatched, panoramic views of the city and harbor. Three blocks from The Square and walking distance to EVERYTHING, including two supermarkets, dozens of restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, shopping, etc. Live the city life in serious style and at a price you can afford!