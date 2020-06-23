All apartments in Baltimore
915 Andover Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

915 Andover Road

915 Andover Road · No Longer Available
Location

915 Andover Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom EOG in Ednor Gardens - Fully renovated home in Ednor Gardens boasts luxury finishes throughout. The contemporary design features an open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A finished basement provides a family room as well as a full bath with custom tile and modern design. Washer/dryer and detached garage for added convenience.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE3166326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

