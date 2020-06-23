915 Andover Road

Amenities
Renovated 3 Bedroom EOG in Ednor Gardens - Fully renovated home in Ednor Gardens boasts luxury finishes throughout. The contemporary design features an open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A finished basement provides a family room as well as a full bath with custom tile and modern design. Washer/dryer and detached garage for added convenience.
Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
