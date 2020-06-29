All apartments in Baltimore
912 S DECKER AVENUE
912 S DECKER AVENUE

912 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

912 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Great Rental!! Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath In The Heart Of Canton! Tons Of Living Space, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances, Rooftop Deck & More! Great Space For Roommates, Each Room Has Access To Own Bathroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

