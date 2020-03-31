All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 907 W 34TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
907 W 34TH STREET
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

907 W 34TH STREET

907 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

907 West 34th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this wonderful Hampden bow-front home located just steps from all of this great neighborhood has to offer. Freshly painted and ready for you! This home features a great first level with a huge living room with wood floors and tons of light. The kitchen - with its granite counters and stainless steel appliances - is large opens to the dining room, which is also spacious and charming with its exposed brick wall. Don't miss the first floor laundry either! The rear of the home has a great deck and enclosed yard space, too. The second floor includes a large master bedroom and two other nice sized bedrooms with closet storage. The basement is great for storage. The home also includes central air and updated windows. Living here will put you mere steps away from The Avenue and all of its activities and nightlife and Chestnut with its restaurants. Parks, major travel routes, and the light rail are also not far away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 W 34TH STREET have any available units?
907 W 34TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 W 34TH STREET have?
Some of 907 W 34TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 W 34TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
907 W 34TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 W 34TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 907 W 34TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 907 W 34TH STREET offer parking?
No, 907 W 34TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 907 W 34TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 W 34TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 W 34TH STREET have a pool?
No, 907 W 34TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 907 W 34TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 907 W 34TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 907 W 34TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 W 34TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland