907 W 34TH STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Check out this wonderful Hampden bow-front home located just steps from all of this great neighborhood has to offer. Freshly painted and ready for you! This home features a great first level with a huge living room with wood floors and tons of light. The kitchen - with its granite counters and stainless steel appliances - is large opens to the dining room, which is also spacious and charming with its exposed brick wall. Don't miss the first floor laundry either! The rear of the home has a great deck and enclosed yard space, too. The second floor includes a large master bedroom and two other nice sized bedrooms with closet storage. The basement is great for storage. The home also includes central air and updated windows. Living here will put you mere steps away from The Avenue and all of its activities and nightlife and Chestnut with its restaurants. Parks, major travel routes, and the light rail are also not far away.