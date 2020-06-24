835 S SHARP STREET S

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, APRIL 7th 1-3PM! Charming Otterbein town home in historic church! Beautifully renovated, impeccably maintained home with open floor plan, granite counter tops, first floor powder room, very large bedrooms with en-suite baths, lots of storage, private patio with fire pit and beautiful trees, new high-efficiency washer and dryer, and off street parking. Be in the center of what Baltimore has to offer, a short walk to Inner Harbor, light rail, MARC train, Camden Yards, UMD and all major highways! Monthly professional cleaning service available! Pets allowed on a case by case basis.