All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 835 S SHARP STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
835 S SHARP STREET S
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

835 S SHARP STREET S

835 South Sharp Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

835 South Sharp Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, APRIL 7th 1-3PM! Charming Otterbein town home in historic church! Beautifully renovated, impeccably maintained home with open floor plan, granite counter tops, first floor powder room, very large bedrooms with en-suite baths, lots of storage, private patio with fire pit and beautiful trees, new high-efficiency washer and dryer, and off street parking. Be in the center of what Baltimore has to offer, a short walk to Inner Harbor, light rail, MARC train, Camden Yards, UMD and all major highways! Monthly professional cleaning service available! Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 S SHARP STREET S have any available units?
835 S SHARP STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 S SHARP STREET S have?
Some of 835 S SHARP STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 S SHARP STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
835 S SHARP STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 S SHARP STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 S SHARP STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 835 S SHARP STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 835 S SHARP STREET S offers parking.
Does 835 S SHARP STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 S SHARP STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 S SHARP STREET S have a pool?
No, 835 S SHARP STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 835 S SHARP STREET S have accessible units?
No, 835 S SHARP STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 835 S SHARP STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 S SHARP STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland