828 N Bond St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 1
828 N Bond St
828 North Bond Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
828 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.0 Baths, close walk to public transit system, hospital in walking distance, outside mall strip across the street, freshly renovated property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 N Bond St have any available units?
828 N Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 828 N Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
828 N Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 N Bond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 N Bond St is pet friendly.
Does 828 N Bond St offer parking?
No, 828 N Bond St does not offer parking.
Does 828 N Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 N Bond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 N Bond St have a pool?
No, 828 N Bond St does not have a pool.
Does 828 N Bond St have accessible units?
No, 828 N Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 828 N Bond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 N Bond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 N Bond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 N Bond St does not have units with air conditioning.
