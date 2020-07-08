All apartments in Baltimore
827 North Charles Street - 5

827 N Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

827 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

Modern, spacious apartment with large living room/dinette area, bedroom, galley kitchen and bathroom. Located in the heart of historic Mt. Vernon, one block away from Washington Monument. Walking distance to neighborhood institutions (Peabody Institute of The John Hopkins University, Maryland Institute College of the Arts (MICA), University of Baltimore), theaters, shops, restaurants, and museums. Minutes to downtown. Easy transportation access, including bus, light rail, Amtrak Penn Station and Interstate. RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES! Building laundry. Application and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets.

NO SOLICITATION CALLS PLEASE

Inquire for appointment dates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 have any available units?
827 North Charles Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 827 North Charles Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
827 North Charles Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 North Charles Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 North Charles Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 North Charles Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

