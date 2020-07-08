827 North Charles Street - 5

Amenities

media room

Modern, spacious apartment with large living room/dinette area, bedroom, galley kitchen and bathroom. Located in the heart of historic Mt. Vernon, one block away from Washington Monument. Walking distance to neighborhood institutions (Peabody Institute of The John Hopkins University, Maryland Institute College of the Arts (MICA), University of Baltimore), theaters, shops, restaurants, and museums. Minutes to downtown. Easy transportation access, including bus, light rail, Amtrak Penn Station and Interstate. RENT INCLUDES UTILITIES! Building laundry. Application and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets.



NO SOLICITATION CALLS PLEASE



Inquire for appointment dates.