Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy townhouse setting available on April 1, 2020. Owners have utilized it as a short term rental for the past few months so all furniture can convey if interested. Modern updates, on both levels. Stainless steel appliances in Kitchen along with high-quality Quartz countertop and soft closing cabinets. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space fill out each living quarters upstairs. Vinyl windows throughout and solid hardwood floors on the main level. Pets welcomed on a case by case basis, prefer a 12 month lease or longer but open to a short term rental given the right situation. Owner is a licensed realtor.https://drive.google.com/open?id=16LoGPKM7fTxqxaaBoTDR_-mXd8CzYG1P LINK TO VIRTUAL TOUR.