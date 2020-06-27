804 S BOND ST

Amenities
Rarely available brand new renovation in premier Fells Point Historic District location! Tastefully modern kitchen and baths featuring soft close cabinetry, ceramic tile, and quartz kitchen/marble bathroom countertops. Third floor master suite boasts walk-in closet, dual vanity sink, plus sitting room/den with balcony. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Rooftop deck with fabulous city views. Tree-lined, Belgium block cobblestone street is just one block to the water, one block to Broadway Market, two blocks to Harbor East. Don't miss this one!