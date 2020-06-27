All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:26 PM

804 S BOND ST

804 South Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available brand new renovation in premier Fells Point Historic District location! Tastefully modern kitchen and baths featuring soft close cabinetry, ceramic tile, and quartz kitchen/marble bathroom countertops. Third floor master suite boasts walk-in closet, dual vanity sink, plus sitting room/den with balcony. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Rooftop deck with fabulous city views. Tree-lined, Belgium block cobblestone street is just one block to the water, one block to Broadway Market, two blocks to Harbor East. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 S BOND ST have any available units?
804 S BOND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 S BOND ST have?
Some of 804 S BOND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 S BOND ST currently offering any rent specials?
804 S BOND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 S BOND ST pet-friendly?
No, 804 S BOND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 804 S BOND ST offer parking?
Yes, 804 S BOND ST offers parking.
Does 804 S BOND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 S BOND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 S BOND ST have a pool?
No, 804 S BOND ST does not have a pool.
Does 804 S BOND ST have accessible units?
No, 804 S BOND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 804 S BOND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 S BOND ST has units with dishwashers.
