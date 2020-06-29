All apartments in Baltimore
761 N Edgewood St
761 N Edgewood St

761 Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

761 Edgewood Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this beautiful home that just completed a full renovation! This home has 3 upper level bedrooms, new wood flooring all throughout the unit, has separate living and dining area. Updated kitchen with gorgeous backsplash and inclusive of all major appliances. This home has partially finished basement, laundry area with full size washer and dryer! Closely located to Downtown Baltimore. Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 N Edgewood St have any available units?
761 N Edgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 N Edgewood St have?
Some of 761 N Edgewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 N Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
761 N Edgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 N Edgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 N Edgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 761 N Edgewood St offer parking?
No, 761 N Edgewood St does not offer parking.
Does 761 N Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 N Edgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 N Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 761 N Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 761 N Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 761 N Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 761 N Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 N Edgewood St has units with dishwashers.
