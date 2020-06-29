761 N Edgewood St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and view this beautiful home that just completed a full renovation! This home has 3 upper level bedrooms, new wood flooring all throughout the unit, has separate living and dining area. Updated kitchen with gorgeous backsplash and inclusive of all major appliances. This home has partially finished basement, laundry area with full size washer and dryer! Closely located to Downtown Baltimore. Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit