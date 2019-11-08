All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

734 DENISON STREET

734 Denison Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Denison Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath town home in Baltimore City is ready for you to move in! Recently renovated from top to bottom with updated appliances. Pets considered case by case. $50 application fee. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

