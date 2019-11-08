This 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath town home in Baltimore City is ready for you to move in! Recently renovated from top to bottom with updated appliances. Pets considered case by case. $50 application fee. Apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 DENISON STREET have any available units?
734 DENISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 734 DENISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
734 DENISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 DENISON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 DENISON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 734 DENISON STREET offer parking?
No, 734 DENISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 734 DENISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 DENISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 DENISON STREET have a pool?
No, 734 DENISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 734 DENISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 734 DENISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 734 DENISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 DENISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 DENISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 DENISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.