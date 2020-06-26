All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 731 Deepdene Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
731 Deepdene Rd
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

731 Deepdene Rd

731 Deepdene Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

731 Deepdene Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and cozy basement studio apartment in the Roland Park neighborhood of Baltimore. The studio apartment is part of a unit that houses another apartment and a dental office. The dentist is the owner of the building. The apartment features living room-bed room, full kitchen, and a full bathroom. It includes a washer and dryer, a dishwasher, and its own central air and heating. The unit is carpeted in some areas but has tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit has been professionally cleaned and is well maintained. Apartment conveniently located behind Eddies of Roland Park and Starbucks off a quiet side street. Convenient to Johns Hopkins University (Homewood), Loyola University, Notre Dame University of Maryland, Towson University, and Morgan State University. Apartment within easy reach of I-83. Rent is $900 per month, plus utilities (not included with rent). One month's deposit is required. All potential tenants will undergo a background and credit check, show proof of employment, and will need references from past landlords and employers. Student discount available for current undergraduate or graduate students. Ample street parking and weekend use of a parking pad behind the building. No pets please.

For photos and contact information please visit this website:

http://www.smilegardendentalcenter.com/Apt_B/Apartment.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Deepdene Rd have any available units?
731 Deepdene Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Deepdene Rd have?
Some of 731 Deepdene Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Deepdene Rd currently offering any rent specials?
731 Deepdene Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Deepdene Rd pet-friendly?
No, 731 Deepdene Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 731 Deepdene Rd offer parking?
Yes, 731 Deepdene Rd offers parking.
Does 731 Deepdene Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Deepdene Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Deepdene Rd have a pool?
No, 731 Deepdene Rd does not have a pool.
Does 731 Deepdene Rd have accessible units?
No, 731 Deepdene Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Deepdene Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Deepdene Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland