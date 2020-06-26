731 Deepdene Rd

Amenities

Beautiful and cozy basement studio apartment in the Roland Park neighborhood of Baltimore. The studio apartment is part of a unit that houses another apartment and a dental office. The dentist is the owner of the building. The apartment features living room-bed room, full kitchen, and a full bathroom. It includes a washer and dryer, a dishwasher, and its own central air and heating. The unit is carpeted in some areas but has tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit has been professionally cleaned and is well maintained. Apartment conveniently located behind Eddies of Roland Park and Starbucks off a quiet side street. Convenient to Johns Hopkins University (Homewood), Loyola University, Notre Dame University of Maryland, Towson University, and Morgan State University. Apartment within easy reach of I-83. Rent is $900 per month, plus utilities (not included with rent). One month's deposit is required. All potential tenants will undergo a background and credit check, show proof of employment, and will need references from past landlords and employers. Student discount available for current undergraduate or graduate students. Ample street parking and weekend use of a parking pad behind the building. No pets please.



For photos and contact information please visit this website:



http://www.smilegardendentalcenter.com/Apt_B/Apartment.html