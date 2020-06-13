175 Apartments for rent in Milford Mill, MD📍
Not really a city, a town or even a village, Millford Mill, Maryland, is a census-designated area, which means it looks a lot like a city or town, but has really only been delineated for statistical reasons. Despite not getting typical town/city status, Milford Mill is home to more than 29,000 people (based on the 2010 census).Comfortably at home in Baltimore County, Millford Mill is near Woodlawn and Pikesville and has its own shopping centers and parks. What it doesn't have is its own municipal government, but who cares about that? The area offers a traditional, close-knit community feel that keeps its residents content, even if much of the country, and even the state, haven't really heard of it.
If you're a big city slicker, Milford Mill might seem kind of small, as it spans just seven square miles. Don't give up before you even get started, however. Small doesn't mean lacking in housing choices. The area has single-family homes, duplexes and apartment homes to offer. Over 50 percent of the area is renter-occupied, so no matter which apartment rental you choose, you are sure to fit right in. The area has a vacancy rate of only about 6 percent, so you might not find your dream digs the first time you head out. With apartment complexes dotting the area, however, you're sure to get settled in sooner or later.
Commute
You can walk to many places in this community, but that doesn't mean you want to. And the good news is you don't have to. You'll be close to mass transit in Milford Mill, and beltways and other major roads are within easy reach. Yes, you'll probably want your very own gas guzzler, as that's what most residents use to get around. Commute times for these residents usually range from about 15 to 30 minutes.
Since Milford Mill is basically a big neighborhood, you won't find neighborhoods within it. Instead, you'll find rental opportunities throughout the area. You might even get lucky and find an all utilities paid flat here and there. Usually, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are easier to find than 3 bedrooms in Milford Mill. You'll find a range of rents, but the median rental comes in at a tiny bit above the state average.