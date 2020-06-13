147 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD

Moving to Edgewood

One good thing about an apartment search in Edgewood is that most of the apartment complexes and houses are about 20 to 40 years old: not so old that they have problems and need renovating, but not so new that problems haven't been discovered. There are older homes, some over a hundred years old, and a few that are brand new to choose from as well.

The other good thing is that rentals come in a large range of prices, so there are apartment homes for virtually any budget. The vacancy rate is also pretty good, so don't hesitate to plop down a security deposit the minute you fall in love with a place. Generally, though, you can take a bit of time to search properly and give yourself a day or two to think over your choices.

What Do You Need to Search for an Apartment

While the housing market isn't exactly cut throat, it still pays to plan ahead and have everything ready before you set your heart on a beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in Edgewood.

A list of references is helpful (your college buddies don't really count for this), an employer and previous landlord are best.