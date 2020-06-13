Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

147 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
6 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A
6205 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A Available 06/15/20 Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1304 Clover Valley Way Unit M - 1
1304 Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Immaculate top floor condo with vaulted ceilings! Great condition and in a locked secure building! Available for rent immediately.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6208 Baker Cir #B - 1
6208 Baker Cir, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6208 Baker Cir #B - 1 in Edgewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
909 Woodbridge Court, Unit E
909 Woodbridge Ct, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Come see this immaculate 2/3 bedroom condo. 2nd bedroom has TWO huge walk in closets! Lots of storage space throughout. Breakfast room has French doors and could become a 3rd bedroom if needed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
905 Swallow Crest Court, Unit H
905 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Great condo! Quiet neighborhood. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, fresh paint throughout. Updated appliances. 2 full baths. Extra bump out space... great for an office or play area for kids. Lots of natural light! Washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2910 INDIANSUMMER CT
2910 Indiansummer Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHESAPEAKE MODEL IS LOADED. 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT, 9FT CEILINGS, 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH & REAR DECK! WALK-OUT BSMT W/FULL BATH.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2718 BECKON DRIVE
2718 Beckon Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Vouchers consideredBeautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts new carpet and paint and an eat-in kitchen (Dining set included) The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3007 LILAC COURT
3007 Lilac Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1304 sqft
RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AND MOVE-IN READY. - Please contact the property manager for showings and application - 443-928-2220 - This single-family home is freshly painted with brand new neutral carpeting, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1524 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1524 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
Contact the property manager for information Jean M Neal, (443) 635-8881, jthomesjean@gmail.com

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1410 HARFORD SQUARE DRIVE
1410 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Fantastic townhome with in-law suite in the basement. Full second kitchen, full bathroom and walk-out to the back yard. Main floor features parquet hardwood floors, deck, and three spacious bedrooms on the top floor.

Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1501 ST CHRISTOPHER COURT
1501 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6203 Edgewood Road Unit B
6203 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$925
Edgewood - The Grove - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train. Ground floor with private entrance. Visit our web site at www.hutchins-property.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3314 sqft
Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in closets, deck off living

Median Rent in Edgewood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Edgewood is $1,116, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,400.
Studio
$919
1 Bed
$1,116
2 Beds
$1,400
3+ Beds
$1,800
City GuideEdgewood
Edgewood is home of the Poole's Island Light, the oldest lighthouse in Maryland.

Edgewood is a community of 24,000 people. Most people who live here commute to nearby cities or towns for work. It's main claim to fame is that it has the oldest lighthouse in the state, Poole's Island Light, which is also the fourth largest lighthouse in the state. You can't actually visit the lighthouse though, since the island it's on was used for artillery and bombing practice in the 1940s.

Moving to Edgewood

One good thing about an apartment search in Edgewood is that most of the apartment complexes and houses are about 20 to 40 years old: not so old that they have problems and need renovating, but not so new that problems haven't been discovered. There are older homes, some over a hundred years old, and a few that are brand new to choose from as well.

The other good thing is that rentals come in a large range of prices, so there are apartment homes for virtually any budget. The vacancy rate is also pretty good, so don't hesitate to plop down a security deposit the minute you fall in love with a place. Generally, though, you can take a bit of time to search properly and give yourself a day or two to think over your choices.

What Do You Need to Search for an Apartment

While the housing market isn't exactly cut throat, it still pays to plan ahead and have everything ready before you set your heart on a beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in Edgewood.

A list of references is helpful (your college buddies don't really count for this), an employer and previous landlord are best.

Edgwood Neighborhoods

For only having three neighborhoods, deciding which one you want to live in is pretty important.

Town Center: Having a pretty nice park in the middle of the neighborhood can't hurt.

Crestwood Acres: The big draw here is the fact that you'll be living on the coast, so if you like water the increase in rent will be well worth it.

McComas: A little more expensive than Crestwood, you'll have trouble finding an apartment here since it's mostly made up of row houses and family homes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Edgewood?
In Edgewood, the median rent is $919 for a studio, $1,116 for a 1-bedroom, $1,400 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,800 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Edgewood, check out our monthly Edgewood Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Edgewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Edgewood area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Anne Arundel Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Edgewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgewood from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.

