147 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, MD📍
Edgewood is a community of 24,000 people. Most people who live here commute to nearby cities or towns for work. It's main claim to fame is that it has the oldest lighthouse in the state, Poole's Island Light, which is also the fourth largest lighthouse in the state. You can't actually visit the lighthouse though, since the island it's on was used for artillery and bombing practice in the 1940s.
One good thing about an apartment search in Edgewood is that most of the apartment complexes and houses are about 20 to 40 years old: not so old that they have problems and need renovating, but not so new that problems haven't been discovered. There are older homes, some over a hundred years old, and a few that are brand new to choose from as well.
The other good thing is that rentals come in a large range of prices, so there are apartment homes for virtually any budget. The vacancy rate is also pretty good, so don't hesitate to plop down a security deposit the minute you fall in love with a place. Generally, though, you can take a bit of time to search properly and give yourself a day or two to think over your choices.
What Do You Need to Search for an Apartment
While the housing market isn't exactly cut throat, it still pays to plan ahead and have everything ready before you set your heart on a beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in Edgewood.
A list of references is helpful (your college buddies don't really count for this), an employer and previous landlord are best.
For only having three neighborhoods, deciding which one you want to live in is pretty important.
Town Center: Having a pretty nice park in the middle of the neighborhood can't hurt.
Crestwood Acres: The big draw here is the fact that you'll be living on the coast, so if you like water the increase in rent will be well worth it.
McComas: A little more expensive than Crestwood, you'll have trouble finding an apartment here since it's mostly made up of row houses and family homes.