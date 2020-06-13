/
/
chester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:59 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Chester, MD📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Cedar Rd
210 Cedar Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 210 Cedar - Property Id: 132247 Beautiful Year Round Sunsets. Newly renovated kitchen. Waterfront views from every room. 2700 sqft. Dock with 2 SeaDoo lifts and 20,000 lbs. boat lift available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1852 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT
1 Queen Victoria Court, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Chester
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
923 CLOVERFIELDS DR
923 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Knock Knock!! The sought after community of Cloverfields has a rental opening! Cloverfields has all the amenities you would expect to have on Kent Island.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 MARION QUIMBY DR #A-1
501 Marion Quimby Dr, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor Kent Island condominium in the Thompson Creek Condo community features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, a second bedroom and full hallway bathroom, living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders to the deck and storage
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Long Point Road
138 Long Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1726 sqft
Long Point Rd, Stevensville, MD - 4 bed 2.0 bath Romancoke on the Bay Well maintained split level in the water privileged community of Romancoke on the Bay.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1619 LOVE POINT ROAD
1619 Love Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1653 sqft
This spacious three-bedroom two-bath rancher is on one acre. The interior has an open floor plan with a huge family room, kitchen, dining room and laundry/office.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1508 CALVERT ROAD
1508 Calvert Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2192 sqft
Very well maintained 1/2 acre Cape Cod Water-View RENTAL nestled in the Community of Marling Farms in Chester. Better Hurry...Rare Opportunity-Featuring 4br, 2.5 ba. with inviting Living Rm. w/FP, & a Spacious Family rm.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
104 FOX RUN LANE
104 Fox Run Lane, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1681 sqft
GORGEOUS PARK-LIKE SETTING! Just like NEW...
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
131 RADCLIFFE ROAD
131 Radcliffe Road, Grasonville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chester, the median rent is $1,167 for a studio, $1,418 for a 1-bedroom, $1,778 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,286 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chester, check out our monthly Chester Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chester area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chester from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, and Towson.
