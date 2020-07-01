Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 728 S LINWOOD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
728 S LINWOOD AVE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
728 S LINWOOD AVE
728 South Linwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
728 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COME AND CHECK OUT THIS FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF CANTON. ONLY A COUPLE BLOCKS FROM THE PARK AND THE CANTON SQUARE. THIS PROPERTY ALSO FEATURES OFF STREET PARKING!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 S LINWOOD AVE have any available units?
728 S LINWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 728 S LINWOOD AVE have?
Some of 728 S LINWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 S LINWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
728 S LINWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 S LINWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 728 S LINWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 728 S LINWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 728 S LINWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 728 S LINWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 S LINWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 S LINWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 728 S LINWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 728 S LINWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 728 S LINWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 728 S LINWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 S LINWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland