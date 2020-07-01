All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM

728 S LINWOOD AVE

728 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

728 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
COME AND CHECK OUT THIS FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF CANTON. ONLY A COUPLE BLOCKS FROM THE PARK AND THE CANTON SQUARE. THIS PROPERTY ALSO FEATURES OFF STREET PARKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

