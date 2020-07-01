Beautiful rental home available immediatly! This home features updated appliances, newer floors, washer & dryer included, recessed lighting, deck off of the kitchen ! Close to downtown and just a short distance to Morgan State!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have any available units?
721 BELGIAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 721 BELGIAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
721 BELGIAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.