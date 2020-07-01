All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

721 BELGIAN AVENUE

721 Belgian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

721 Belgian Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful rental home available immediatly! This home features updated appliances, newer floors, washer & dryer included, recessed lighting, deck off of the kitchen ! Close to downtown and just a short distance to Morgan State!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have any available units?
721 BELGIAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 721 BELGIAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
721 BELGIAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 BELGIAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 BELGIAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 BELGIAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

