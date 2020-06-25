All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

716 S POTOMAC STREET

716 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom/ three bath home with off street parking embodies the perfect blend of historic details and modern updates. Nestled between Patterson Park and O'Donnell Square, this home provides the uniqueness of thoughtful and personal touches while maintaining original charm. Original wood floors, exposed brick and stained glass details blend seamlessly with the elegant modern open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The generous living room and dining room area flow effortlessly into a large kitchen with ample space for an additional table or kitchen island. Start your mornings and end your days in this gracious master bedroom. Every detail has been considered. You will long to head home to your own private oasis at the end of the day. The lower Level is currently being used as a family room but easily doubles as a guest room. With 3 full baths, it is as easy to host long term houseguests as friends or family who just stay for one night. Convenient parking pad for one car, so leave the car at home and walk to all that Canton, Brewers Hill and Patterson Park has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
716 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 716 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
716 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 716 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 716 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 716 S POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 716 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 716 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 716 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 716 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
