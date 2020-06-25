716 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom/ three bath home with off street parking embodies the perfect blend of historic details and modern updates. Nestled between Patterson Park and O'Donnell Square, this home provides the uniqueness of thoughtful and personal touches while maintaining original charm. Original wood floors, exposed brick and stained glass details blend seamlessly with the elegant modern open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The generous living room and dining room area flow effortlessly into a large kitchen with ample space for an additional table or kitchen island. Start your mornings and end your days in this gracious master bedroom. Every detail has been considered. You will long to head home to your own private oasis at the end of the day. The lower Level is currently being used as a family room but easily doubles as a guest room. With 3 full baths, it is as easy to host long term houseguests as friends or family who just stay for one night. Convenient parking pad for one car, so leave the car at home and walk to all that Canton, Brewers Hill and Patterson Park has to offer.