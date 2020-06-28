Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
716 N Belnord Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
716 N Belnord Ave
716 North Belnord Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
716 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
716 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21205, US
$850
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in East Baltimore. Close to transportation and shopping Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5116084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have any available units?
716 N Belnord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 716 N Belnord Ave have?
Some of 716 N Belnord Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 716 N Belnord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Belnord Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Belnord Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 N Belnord Ave is pet friendly.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Belnord Ave offers parking.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have a pool?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
