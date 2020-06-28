All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 716 N Belnord Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
716 N Belnord Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

716 N Belnord Ave

716 North Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
716 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21205, US
$850
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in East Baltimore. Close to transportation and shopping Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5116084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N Belnord Ave have any available units?
716 N Belnord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N Belnord Ave have?
Some of 716 N Belnord Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N Belnord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Belnord Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Belnord Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 N Belnord Ave is pet friendly.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Belnord Ave offers parking.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have a pool?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N Belnord Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 N Belnord Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland