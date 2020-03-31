Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
714 S EAST AVENUE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
714 S EAST AVENUE
714 South East Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
714 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A+ CANTON LOCATION WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 FULL BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 SUITES UPSTAIRS. PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES OR A FAMILY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
714 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 714 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
714 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 S EAST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 S EAST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
