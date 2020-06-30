Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 707 West Lanvale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
707 West Lanvale Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
707 West Lanvale Street
707 West Lanvale Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
707 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath - Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 Rowhome in the heart of Baltimore.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5367468)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have any available units?
707 West Lanvale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 707 West Lanvale Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 West Lanvale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 West Lanvale Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street offer parking?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not offer parking.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have a pool?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have accessible units?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland