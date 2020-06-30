All apartments in Baltimore
707 West Lanvale Street
707 West Lanvale Street

707 West Lanvale Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath - Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 Rowhome in the heart of Baltimore.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 West Lanvale Street have any available units?
707 West Lanvale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 707 West Lanvale Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 West Lanvale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 West Lanvale Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street offer parking?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not offer parking.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have a pool?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have accessible units?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 West Lanvale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 West Lanvale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

