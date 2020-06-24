Rent Calculator
702 BETHNAL ROAD
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM
702 BETHNAL ROAD
702 Bethnal Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
702 Bethnal Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD have any available units?
702 BETHNAL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 702 BETHNAL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
702 BETHNAL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 BETHNAL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD offer parking?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD have a pool?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 BETHNAL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 BETHNAL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
