627 S Patterson Park Ave

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE MONTH (limited time only)



Sunny and spacious renovated 2000 sf 2 story duplex apartment home (2nd &3rd floor of very large townhouse) near Boston Street (2 blocks). Perfect for 3 people. Skylights, high ceilings, fireplace, exposed brick, wood flooring, upscale renovation. Private deck and private gated entry, 3 BR, 2 FB, all amenities include central AC, laundry, large kitchen and breakfast room.. Gated entry, lots of closets.

Perfect location to walk to Canton and Fells Point.



