Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
627 S Patterson Park Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 S Patterson Park Ave

627 South Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

627 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE MONTH (limited time only)

Sunny and spacious renovated 2000 sf 2 story duplex apartment home (2nd &3rd floor of very large townhouse) near Boston Street (2 blocks). Perfect for 3 people. Skylights, high ceilings, fireplace, exposed brick, wood flooring, upscale renovation. Private deck and private gated entry, 3 BR, 2 FB, all amenities include central AC, laundry, large kitchen and breakfast room.. Gated entry, lots of closets.
Perfect location to walk to Canton and Fells Point.

(RLNE4430853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 S Patterson Park Ave have any available units?
627 S Patterson Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 S Patterson Park Ave have?
Some of 627 S Patterson Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 S Patterson Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
627 S Patterson Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 S Patterson Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 S Patterson Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 627 S Patterson Park Ave offer parking?
No, 627 S Patterson Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 627 S Patterson Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 S Patterson Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 S Patterson Park Ave have a pool?
No, 627 S Patterson Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 627 S Patterson Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 627 S Patterson Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 627 S Patterson Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 S Patterson Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
