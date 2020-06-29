Rent Calculator
5620 GREENHILL AVENUE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 3
5620 GREENHILL AVENUE
5620 Greenhill Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5620 Greenhill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING ONE BEDROOM AND BATH UPDATES IN KITCHEN WITH LARGE YARD ON BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE have any available units?
5620 GREENHILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE have?
Some of 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5620 GREENHILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 GREENHILL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
