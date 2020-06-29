Not the entire house; Unit 1 available for rent, 2 levels with 1 bedroom and 2 full baths.Voucher Program TenantsAccepted.. Conveniently located near Notre Dame, Morgan, John Hopkins and Loyola. Rent includes water/sewer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have any available units?
528 WINSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 528 WINSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
528 WINSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.