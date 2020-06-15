All apartments in Baltimore
524 S. Decker Ave
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

524 S. Decker Ave

524 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

524 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
524 S. Decker Ave Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous 2bd/1.5 ba Canton townhome. OSP, CAC, W/D and more! Available 7/15 - Gorgeous 2bd/1.5ba Canton townhome. Hardwood floors and carpet. Interior brick. Updated kitchen with granite counters,stainless steel appliances, over-range microwave and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer. Storage space in basement with finished basement. Central A/C. Jetted tub. And one (1) off-street parking space. Utilities not included in rent. A MUST SEE!

Pet policy: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2771827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 S. Decker Ave have any available units?
524 S. Decker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 S. Decker Ave have?
Some of 524 S. Decker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 S. Decker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
524 S. Decker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 S. Decker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 S. Decker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 524 S. Decker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 524 S. Decker Ave offers parking.
Does 524 S. Decker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 S. Decker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 S. Decker Ave have a pool?
No, 524 S. Decker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 524 S. Decker Ave have accessible units?
No, 524 S. Decker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 524 S. Decker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 S. Decker Ave has units with dishwashers.
