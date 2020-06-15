Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

524 S. Decker Ave Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous 2bd/1.5 ba Canton townhome. OSP, CAC, W/D and more! Available 7/15 - Gorgeous 2bd/1.5ba Canton townhome. Hardwood floors and carpet. Interior brick. Updated kitchen with granite counters,stainless steel appliances, over-range microwave and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer. Storage space in basement with finished basement. Central A/C. Jetted tub. And one (1) off-street parking space. Utilities not included in rent. A MUST SEE!



Pet policy: Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE2771827)