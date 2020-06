Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Nice, Large Apartment - Property Id: 25218



Large, beautiful apartment on the upper two floors of a town home. Hardwood floors throughout, clean, freshly painted, washer and dryer in unit. 3bd, 2ba. Professionally managed by owner.



Come see it quick before its gone.

No Dogs Allowed



