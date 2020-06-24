All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 522 N Bouldin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
522 N Bouldin St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

522 N Bouldin St

522 N Bouldin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

522 N Bouldin St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
We have a 2 bedroom house with a den for rent in Baltimore City. If you are interested please call us today.
This a cozy house with lots of natural light. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3582169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 N Bouldin St have any available units?
522 N Bouldin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 N Bouldin St have?
Some of 522 N Bouldin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 N Bouldin St currently offering any rent specials?
522 N Bouldin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 N Bouldin St pet-friendly?
No, 522 N Bouldin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 522 N Bouldin St offer parking?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not offer parking.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 N Bouldin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have a pool?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not have a pool.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have accessible units?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland