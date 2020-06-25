All apartments in Baltimore
512 North Pulaski Street

512 North Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 North Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
512 North Pulaski Street Baltimore, MD 21223 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The crisp paint, updated kitchen cabinets Central AC, and Carpet, are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Kitchen with table Space, unfinished basement, Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 North Pulaski Street have any available units?
512 North Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 North Pulaski Street have?
Some of 512 North Pulaski Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 North Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 North Pulaski Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 North Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 North Pulaski Street is pet friendly.
Does 512 North Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 512 North Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 North Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 North Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 North Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 512 North Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 North Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 512 North Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 North Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 North Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
