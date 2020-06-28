511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Phenomenal townhome located remarkably close to Patterson Park! Completely renovated in 2013, this home features a stylish interior and has been lovingly maintained. Classic exposed brick wall and hardwood floors lead into a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and rich cherry cabinetry. There is a main level full bath and potential third bedroom or den. Both the second and third level bedrooms have their own full bath, which would setup well for potential roommates. There is a patio in the rear of the home and a deck off the second level. Plumbing and electric fully updated in 2013. Fresh carpet on second and third level in 2019.