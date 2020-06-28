All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

511 South Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

511 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Phenomenal townhome located remarkably close to Patterson Park! Completely renovated in 2013, this home features a stylish interior and has been lovingly maintained. Classic exposed brick wall and hardwood floors lead into a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and rich cherry cabinetry. There is a main level full bath and potential third bedroom or den. Both the second and third level bedrooms have their own full bath, which would setup well for potential roommates. There is a patio in the rear of the home and a deck off the second level. Plumbing and electric fully updated in 2013. Fresh carpet on second and third level in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland