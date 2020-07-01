51 N Monastery Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous 2Bed/1.5BA with Hardwood floors - Property Id: 232692



Gorgeous 2bedroom plus Den Featuring Living Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchren with Stainless Appliances, and Over the Counter Microwave. Also includes Beautifully decorated bathrooms, washer and dryer, finished basement and Central Air. Available in 60 days. Must have good rental history and be clean, neat and responsible. Call Jaytee 410-989-1243

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232692

Property Id 232692



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5609420)