51 N Monastery Ave

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous 2Bed/1.5BA with Hardwood floors - Property Id: 232692
Gorgeous 2bedroom plus Den Featuring Living Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchren with Stainless Appliances, and Over the Counter Microwave. Also includes Beautifully decorated bathrooms, washer and dryer, finished basement and Central Air. Available in 60 days. Must have good rental history and be clean, neat and responsible. Call Jaytee 410-989-1243
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232692
Property Id 232692
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5609420)