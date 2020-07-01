All apartments in Baltimore
51 N Monastery Ave

51 North Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

51 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous 2Bed/1.5BA with Hardwood floors - Property Id: 232692

Gorgeous 2bedroom plus Den Featuring Living Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchren with Stainless Appliances, and Over the Counter Microwave. Also includes Beautifully decorated bathrooms, washer and dryer, finished basement and Central Air. Available in 60 days. Must have good rental history and be clean, neat and responsible. Call Jaytee 410-989-1243
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232692
Property Id 232692

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 N Monastery Ave have any available units?
51 N Monastery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 N Monastery Ave have?
Some of 51 N Monastery Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 N Monastery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
51 N Monastery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 N Monastery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 51 N Monastery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 51 N Monastery Ave offer parking?
No, 51 N Monastery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 51 N Monastery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 N Monastery Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 N Monastery Ave have a pool?
No, 51 N Monastery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 51 N Monastery Ave have accessible units?
No, 51 N Monastery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 51 N Monastery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 N Monastery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

