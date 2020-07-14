All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

508 E Clement St

508 East Clement Street · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 E Clement St · Avail. Aug 19

$2,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
508 E Clement St Available 08/19/20 Ideally located 2-bedroom home in Fed Hill - Rooftop deck! - Ideally located two-bedroom Fed Hill rowhome boasts spacious living areas, warm interiors, and coveted rooftop deck! Main level features sunny living room, separate dining area with exposed brick, modern kitchen with wrap-around counter space and stainless steel appliances, and powder room. Upper level offers two light-filled bedrooms with two dedicated full modern baths and convenient washer/dryer. Head up to the rooftop deck for spectacular water-front views of the Inner Harbor! Bonus private patio - perfect for entertaining! Close to restaurants, bars, cafe's, parks, and entertainment. Convenient access to I-95!

Sorry, not pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management in Baltimore
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E Clement St have any available units?
508 E Clement St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E Clement St have?
Some of 508 E Clement St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E Clement St currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Clement St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Clement St pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 E Clement St is pet friendly.
Does 508 E Clement St offer parking?
No, 508 E Clement St does not offer parking.
Does 508 E Clement St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E Clement St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Clement St have a pool?
No, 508 E Clement St does not have a pool.
Does 508 E Clement St have accessible units?
No, 508 E Clement St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E Clement St have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 E Clement St does not have units with dishwashers.
