508 E Clement St Available 08/19/20 Ideally located 2-bedroom home in Fed Hill - Rooftop deck! - Ideally located two-bedroom Fed Hill rowhome boasts spacious living areas, warm interiors, and coveted rooftop deck! Main level features sunny living room, separate dining area with exposed brick, modern kitchen with wrap-around counter space and stainless steel appliances, and powder room. Upper level offers two light-filled bedrooms with two dedicated full modern baths and convenient washer/dryer. Head up to the rooftop deck for spectacular water-front views of the Inner Harbor! Bonus private patio - perfect for entertaining! Close to restaurants, bars, cafe's, parks, and entertainment. Convenient access to I-95!



Sorry, not pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



