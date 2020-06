Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel

Don't miss this gorgeous 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath Row Home in the Heart of Baltimore. The home featureshardwood floors and exposed brick throughout, coupled with numerous modern touches. The marbledbathroom floors give a touch of elegance. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless SteelAppliances, granite counter tops and cozy breakfast nook. Spacious fully finished basement. Enjoy greatviews of the city from your roof top deck. Convenient to dining, traveling, and entertaining!