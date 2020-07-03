Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
4606 PRUDENCE ST #B
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 8
4606 PRUDENCE ST #B
4606 Prudence Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4606 Prudence Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B have any available units?
4606 PRUDENCE ST #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B currently offering any rent specials?
4606 PRUDENCE ST #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B pet-friendly?
No, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B offer parking?
Yes, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B offers parking.
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B have a pool?
No, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B does not have a pool.
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B have accessible units?
No, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 PRUDENCE ST #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
