Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM
453 YALE AVENUE
453 Yale Avenue
Location
453 Yale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, one bath townhouse for rent. Call CSS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 453 YALE AVENUE have any available units?
453 YALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 453 YALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
453 YALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 YALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 453 YALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 453 YALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 YALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 453 YALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 453 YALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 YALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 YALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
