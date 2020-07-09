4308 Powell Ave

Amenities

FALL IN LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED 4BR/2FB/1HB Completely Renovated 4-Level Corner Lot Detached Home! The inviting open-concept floor plan welcomes you with warm hardwood floors, soft paint palette, multiple recessed lighting and windows, and a beautiful carpeted staircase with accent wall. The spacious Living and Dining areas provide ample space to relax and entertain guests. Continue to a gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets, sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator and built-in microwave and beautiful ceramic tile backsplash, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Complete with a bonus Powder Room and Laundry area right off the Kitchen. Continue to Upper Level 1 as a central hall leads to 3 bedrooms. A Full Hall Bath serves Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4. The Upper 2 Level features a Master Suite with wall-to-wall carpeted sleeping area plus a sunny sitting room, attached spa inspired master bathroom. This home offers abundant outdoor living opportunities with a beautiful wrap-around porch, a flat fully-fenced yard perfect for children and pets. This home is truly a one-of-a-kind beauty move-in ready!