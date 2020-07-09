All apartments in Baltimore
4308 Powell Ave
4308 Powell Ave

4308 Powell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Powell Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
FALL IN LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED 4BR/2FB/1HB Completely Renovated 4-Level Corner Lot Detached Home! The inviting open-concept floor plan welcomes you with warm hardwood floors, soft paint palette, multiple recessed lighting and windows, and a beautiful carpeted staircase with accent wall. The spacious Living and Dining areas provide ample space to relax and entertain guests. Continue to a gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets, sleek granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator and built-in microwave and beautiful ceramic tile backsplash, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Complete with a bonus Powder Room and Laundry area right off the Kitchen. Continue to Upper Level 1 as a central hall leads to 3 bedrooms. A Full Hall Bath serves Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4. The Upper 2 Level features a Master Suite with wall-to-wall carpeted sleeping area plus a sunny sitting room, attached spa inspired master bathroom. This home offers abundant outdoor living opportunities with a beautiful wrap-around porch, a flat fully-fenced yard perfect for children and pets. This home is truly a one-of-a-kind beauty move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Powell Ave have any available units?
4308 Powell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Powell Ave have?
Some of 4308 Powell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Powell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Powell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Powell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 Powell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4308 Powell Ave offer parking?
No, 4308 Powell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Powell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Powell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Powell Ave have a pool?
No, 4308 Powell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Powell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4308 Powell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Powell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Powell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

