All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

430 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

430 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Close to Johns Hopkins, Shopping and More! VCT Floors and Carpet! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland