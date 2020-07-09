Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 1
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
430 North Patterson Park Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
430 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Close to Johns Hopkins, Shopping and More! VCT Floors and Carpet! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
