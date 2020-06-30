Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
4204 FLOWERTON ROAD
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4204 FLOWERTON ROAD
4204 Flowerton Road
No Longer Available
Location
4204 Flowerton Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Rognel Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Buyer Financing fell thru! Fresh back on the market at a great place! Wont last long. Move in ready!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD have any available units?
4204 FLOWERTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4204 FLOWERTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 FLOWERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
