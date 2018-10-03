4202 SKYVIEW

Amenities

This city chic 4-story contemporary townhouse, located in the heart of Hampden's Skyview community, is just the home you~ve been looking for. With 4 bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half bathrooms, this house features four levels of living, modern amenities, spectacular city views just to name a few. The entry level offers a walkout family room with gas fireplace, a half bath and of course a highly desired 1 car garage. Make your way to the main level and find an open floor plan living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar perfect for your morning coffee. The upper level features a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, master bathroom with double vanity sink. The fourth level adds the bonus of a 4th bedroom and full bathroom and a balcony that has stunning city sky views, so you can sit back and watch the sunset over the city after a long day. Welcome Home!