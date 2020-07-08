Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave
Last updated December 25 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave
419 Yale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
419 Yale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom renovated townhouse for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave have any available units?
419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave offer parking?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave have a pool?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Yale Ave Frederick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
