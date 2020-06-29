All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
411 S BOULDIN STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

411 S BOULDIN STREET

411 North Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 North Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 3BR/3BA rowhome in Canton! Interior features include beautiful HW floors, exposed brick walls and tray ceilings on the 1st level. LR flows into the KIT which has room for a table, no shortage of cabinet space and is fully equipped with modern appliances. Two bedrooms on the upper floor also with HW floors, tray ceilings and closet space. 3rd bedroom on the lower level with w/w carpet and windows for natural light. All 3 bedrooms boast en-suite bathrooms with beautiful ceramic tile and updated fixtures. Private patio and parking pad in the rear. Relax or entertain guests on the tiered balcony with excellent views of the Baltimore city skyline! Close to Patterson park, Inner Harbor and retail destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 S BOULDIN STREET have any available units?
411 S BOULDIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 S BOULDIN STREET have?
Some of 411 S BOULDIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 S BOULDIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 S BOULDIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 S BOULDIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 S BOULDIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 411 S BOULDIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 411 S BOULDIN STREET offers parking.
Does 411 S BOULDIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 S BOULDIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 S BOULDIN STREET have a pool?
No, 411 S BOULDIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 S BOULDIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 S BOULDIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 S BOULDIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 S BOULDIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

