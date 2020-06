Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 4104 Norfolk Ave! Beautifully renovated property available for rent in Forest Park. Freshly painted with NEW appliances, GRANITE countertops and NEW Central A/C. 3 Large Bedrooms and a Gorgeous spacious bath upstairs. Fenced in backyard with new siding on the exterior and a bonus deck off the back bedroom. Schedule your appointment today - this will not last long!