Baltimore
Find more places like 405 GUSRYAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Baltimore, MD
405 GUSRYAN STREET
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
405 GUSRYAN STREET
405 Gusryan Street
Report This Listing
Location
405 Gusryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 bedrooms and1 bath home is located in the heart of Fells Point, min from restaurants, market, stores, John Hopkins Hospital and both I 95 and 83.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET have any available units?
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
Baltimore Rent Report
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 405 GUSRYAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
405 GUSRYAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 GUSRYAN STREET pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET offer parking?
No, 405 GUSRYAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 GUSRYAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET have a pool?
No, 405 GUSRYAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 405 GUSRYAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 GUSRYAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 GUSRYAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 GUSRYAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
