403 Charter Oak Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Spacious semi-detached home with covered front porch! Main level offers wood flooring and neutral paint through-out, a large eat-in kitchen, and separate dining room. Upper level provides 3 bedrooms that feature plush carpet and ceiling fans, and an updated shared hall bath with soaking tub. Extras include a storage basement with full-sized washer and dryer, and a fenced in backyard!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



(RLNE5176926)