Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This end row home is located in the heart of Brooklyn, MD! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very spacious with a separate living room and dining room and back deck with a fenced yard. New carpet through out the entire home, large kitchen with a stove and refrigerator, and open basement perfect for additional storage. This property is available now!