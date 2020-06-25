All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3916 Cloverhill Rd

3916 Cloverhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Cloverhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant 5 bedroom English townhome on quiet tree-lined street in Tuscany-Canterbury! Inviting interior boasts classic charm with hardwood floors and neutral color scheme throughout. Separate dining area connects to a lovely window lined sun-room perfect for entertaining. Modern galley kitchen offers ample storage, stainless steel appliances, and access to a private rear deck overlooking a magnificent mature tree. Two upper levels each offer comfortable bedrooms and a shared full bath with soaking tub. Full size washer and dryer are included for added convenience!

Only minutes from JHU, Loyola University, and Harford Memorial!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4836820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Cloverhill Rd have any available units?
3916 Cloverhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Cloverhill Rd have?
Some of 3916 Cloverhill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Cloverhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Cloverhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Cloverhill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Cloverhill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Cloverhill Rd offer parking?
No, 3916 Cloverhill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Cloverhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 Cloverhill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Cloverhill Rd have a pool?
No, 3916 Cloverhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Cloverhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3916 Cloverhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Cloverhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Cloverhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
