3916 Cloverhill Rd

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant 5 bedroom English townhome on quiet tree-lined street in Tuscany-Canterbury! Inviting interior boasts classic charm with hardwood floors and neutral color scheme throughout. Separate dining area connects to a lovely window lined sun-room perfect for entertaining. Modern galley kitchen offers ample storage, stainless steel appliances, and access to a private rear deck overlooking a magnificent mature tree. Two upper levels each offer comfortable bedrooms and a shared full bath with soaking tub. Full size washer and dryer are included for added convenience!



Only minutes from JHU, Loyola University, and Harford Memorial!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



