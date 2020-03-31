Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2
3804 West Rogers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
3804 West Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment
Property Highlights
-Hardwood & Carpet Flooring
-Washer & Dryer
-Huge Back Yard
-Close to Shopping & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4484810)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
