All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2

3804 West Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3804 West Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment

Property Highlights
-Hardwood & Carpet Flooring
-Washer & Dryer
-Huge Back Yard
-Close to Shopping & Restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 W Rogers Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland