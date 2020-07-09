All apartments in Baltimore
3714 Clarenell Rd

3714 Clarenell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Clarenell Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c537c21099 ---- Live in a beautiful town-home in serene Violetville! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home includes new carpeting, flooring, stainless appliances a finished basement and a parking spot! The Violetville area is convenient to BWI, I-95 and downtown Baltimore! Pet Policy: Pets accepted Parking: Rear Parking Pad Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $3000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Don\'t miss out!! -- Schedule a Showing Today!! Fenced In Backyard Finished Basement Rear Parking Pad

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Clarenell Rd have any available units?
3714 Clarenell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3714 Clarenell Rd have?
Some of 3714 Clarenell Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 Clarenell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Clarenell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Clarenell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3714 Clarenell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3714 Clarenell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Clarenell Rd offers parking.
Does 3714 Clarenell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Clarenell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Clarenell Rd have a pool?
No, 3714 Clarenell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Clarenell Rd have accessible units?
No, 3714 Clarenell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Clarenell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Clarenell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

