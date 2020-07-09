3714 Clarenell Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c537c21099 ---- Live in a beautiful town-home in serene Violetville! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home includes new carpeting, flooring, stainless appliances a finished basement and a parking spot! The Violetville area is convenient to BWI, I-95 and downtown Baltimore! Pet Policy: Pets accepted Parking: Rear Parking Pad Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $3000 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Don\'t miss out!! -- Schedule a Showing Today!! Fenced In Backyard Finished Basement Rear Parking Pad