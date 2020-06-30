Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3514 PELHAM AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3514 PELHAM AVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3514 PELHAM AVE
3514 Pelham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3514 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Clean 4BD townhouse in Belair Edison.Voucher Tenant welcomed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE have any available units?
3514 PELHAM AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3514 PELHAM AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3514 PELHAM AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 PELHAM AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3514 PELHAM AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3514 PELHAM AVE offers parking.
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 PELHAM AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE have a pool?
No, 3514 PELHAM AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE have accessible units?
No, 3514 PELHAM AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 PELHAM AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 PELHAM AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 PELHAM AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland