Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
343 S. Macon Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

343 S. Macon Street

343 South Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

343 South Macon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available Now!

This property is located in the heart of Greektown. Featuring 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, this property provides a charming but modern taste to City living!

Fully renovated with an open first floor plan, granite kitchen counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a wine cooler!

Both spacious second floor bedrooms feature walk in closets, with their own separate bathrooms! The finished basement features a third room perfect for a guest bedroom or even an office, as well as a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.

Located close to 95, 895, Canton, Fells Point and Johns Hopkins Bayview offering opportunity for engaging locally. That's not all, enjoy the new shops and restaurants to come at Yard56, Bayview Square and all along Eastern Avenue!

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

For showings please call our office at 240-391-4242.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 S. Macon Street have any available units?
343 S. Macon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 S. Macon Street have?
Some of 343 S. Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 S. Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 S. Macon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 S. Macon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 S. Macon Street is pet friendly.
Does 343 S. Macon Street offer parking?
Yes, 343 S. Macon Street offers parking.
Does 343 S. Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 S. Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 S. Macon Street have a pool?
No, 343 S. Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 S. Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 343 S. Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 S. Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 S. Macon Street has units with dishwashers.
